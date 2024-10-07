Scottish football legend hails Las Palmas’ signing of Oli McBurnie

During the summer, a part of Scotland came to Gran Canaria. Oli McBurnie signed for Las Palmas as a free agent, and a few weeks later, he was joined by central defender Scott McKenna.

McBurnie’s signing in particular was one that raised eyebrows, although he has made a fairly promising start to his time in La Liga. Scottish football legend Ally McCoist is a massive fan of the move, as he told talkSPORT BET.

“Oli McBurnie heading out to Spain to play for Las Palmas is brilliant for him. He even got an assist in their 1-1 draw with Real Madrid earlier in the season! He’s a whole-hearted player and good on him for going abroad and taking on a new challenge.

“The fans will love McBurnie because he is totally committed, he will give everything he’s got and leave it all out on the pitch. It’s great for Scotland fans like myself, because I’ve now got an interest in Las Palmas and I look for every result.”