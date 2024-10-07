Real Sociedad supporters aim offensive chants at former player Antoine Griezmann

Sunday’s match between Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid was a feisty occasion, and the home supporters had their reasons to have ill-feelings towards their opponents – this is especially the case with Antoine Griezmann and Alexander Sorloth, both of whom used to play for the Basque side.

However, a section of fans took their anger too far. As per Relevo, chants of “Griezmann, d*e” were heard in the opening stages at Reale Arena, and this caused a message to be displayed calling for those in attendance not to shout offensive chants in the direction of opposition players.

🚨 Real Sociedad fans were chanting “Griezmann, d*e” and “Frente Atlético, m*rderers.” pic.twitter.com/QoTnZpEVrg — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) October 6, 2024

The same supporters also chanted about Frente Atletico, the group who were deemed responsible for the crowd trouble at last weekend’s Madrid derby.

It remains to be seen whether La Liga looks to take action against Real Sociedad over these incidents. There is no doubt that Atletico Madrid would not have been happy about them.