Las Palmas set to sack manager, two candidates emerge as early favourites

Las Palmas have had an awful 2024 so far. It has been over seven months since they last won a competitive fixture, and that run extended at the weekend with their disastrous defeat at home to Celta Vigo.

Celta had Ilaix Moriba and Iago Aspas sent off within a few minutes of each others, which meant that Las Palmas had over half an hour to claw back the one-goal deficit. However, they failed to do so, eventually losing 1-0 to a Borja Iglesias strike.

According to MD, that will almost certainly be enough for Luis Carrion to be relieved of his duties, The 45-year-old took over from Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienta in the summer, but he has now lost six of his nine matches in charge (three draws).

Two early favourites have emerged as candidates to replace Carrion, if he is indeed sacked. Diego Martinez, who previously managed Espanyol, is on the proposed shortlist, as is ex-Celta head coach Eduardo Coudet. Quique Setien – formerly of Barcelona, Real Betis and Villarreal – is another that could be considered by Las Palmas.