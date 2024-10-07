“I would not be surprised” – Real Madrid backed to make club-record offer for Chelsea superstar

Real Madrid’s transfer policy of the last few years has seen them target younger, less established players. The likes of Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga and Vinicius Junior have all arrived as big-money signings, but true to the faith that they have been shown, they have significant improved during their time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are prepared to spend big when necessary, and for someone like Cole Palmer – who could be an option in 2025 if Rodrygo Goes were to leave – they would have to pay a mammoth amount. However, Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has admitted (via CaughtOffside) that he can see Los Blancos launching an assault for the Chelsea superstar.

“I’m sure there are other players they could have cashed in on. Chelsea paid £40million for Palmer but if Real Madrid come knocking next summer and he is still at the level he is showing, I would not be surprised if they got an offer of £150m for him.”

There’s no doubt that Palmer would improve Real Madrid’s squad, but it would be hard to see them making a serious effort to sign him anytime soon. Even if Rodrygo leaves, they have a ready-made replacement in Arda Guler.