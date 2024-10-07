Gavi expected to make long-awaited injury comeback in Barcelona’s next fixture

The last 11 months have been incredibly difficult for Gavi. Last November, he sustained a serious knee injury while playing for Spain – since then, he has been on the long road to recovery, although it is finally almost over.

Gavi has been in training with Barcelona over the last couple of weeks. According to MD, he is already in the final stages of his recovery, and this is leading Hansi Flick to consider his inclusion in the matchday squad against Sevilla, which will be the league leaders’ first fixture after the international break.

Hansi Flick wants to include Pablo Gavi in the squad for the Sevilla game, and there's more good news, as Dani Olmo could also return against the Andalusian side. @ffpolo, @Mariio_RB — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 7, 2024

Gavi’s return has been a long time coming, and Barcelona will be so delighted when he does step back on the pitch. Flick will be aware that he can take his time with the 20-year-old, as he has sufficient cover in midfield, with the likes of Marc Casado, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong and Eric Garcia.

Not only Gavi, but Dani Olmo is also expected to make his return for Barcelona in the match against Sevilla. This should also mean that the two players are more up to speed for the important upcoming fixtures against Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.