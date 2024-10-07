Former international teammate confirms contacts between Antoine Griezmann and MLS side

It’s no secret that Antoine Griezmann intends to end his career in the MLS. Atletico Madrid’s talisman has already revealed as much, with the only question being when he makes the move to the United States.

There had been talk of a move during the summer, with LAFC having shown strong interest in the 33-year-old. Nothing materialised in the end, although that is unlikely to stop anything from happening in 2025.

LAFC are still very keen on Griezmann, and according to Olivier Giroud, his former France teammate that currently plays for the MLS side, there has been contacts between player and club, as per Telefoot.

“We know that there have already been contacts. It would be great to meet up with all three of us with Hugo (Lloris).”

"On sait qu'il y a déjà eu des contacts, ça serait génial de se retrouver tous les 3 avec Hugo…" Olivier Giroud et Hugo Lloris au micro de @BarniaudSeb sur une potentiel signature d'Antoine Griezmann au Los Angeles FC. Un sujet de @BastienAL pic.twitter.com/wLy6sV2Gx3 — Téléfoot (@telefoot_TF1) October 6, 2024

Griezmann’s contract with Atletico Madrid runs out in 2026, and they will be keen to not lose him before this date. It remains to be seen whether LAFC make a serious attempt next summer.