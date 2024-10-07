Celta Vigo launch appeal for talisman to be available for Real Madrid clash

Celta Vigo picked up a remarkable victory against Las Palmas on Saturday. Claudio Giraldez’s side played with nine men for over half an hour, following two red cards in three minutes – handed out to Ilaix Moriba and Iago Aspas.

As things stand, Moriba and Aspas will be unavailable for Celta’s first match after the international break, which is against Real Madrid at Balaidos. However, the Galician club are hoping that this won’t be the case.

There has been a great deal of controversy surrounding both dismissals, and according to Sport, Celta have already launched appeals with the Spanish Football Federation. Their hope is to have at least one of yellow cards removed from both players, which would clear them to play against Real Madrid in just under two weeks’ time.

Celta are said to be confident of having Moriba and Aspas available to face Real Madrid. Their appeals are set to be heard later this week.