Carlo Ancelotti against Real Madrid signing Dani Carvajal replacement

On Sunday, Real Madrid confirmed that Dani Carvajal had suffered an ACL injury, and this is expected to keep him out of action for the remainder of the season. It is a major blow for Los Blancos, who now only have Lucas Vazquez as a natural right-back.

Because of this, there is already speculation that Real Madrid will aim to sign a replacement in January. Carlo Ancelotti spoke on the matter after Saturday’s victory over Villarreal, as per MD.

“Lucas Vazquez gives us a lot of confidence and in the break we will talk about this issue. The market is closed and there are not many options. We have to manage the squad well and in case of the absence of the only full-back we have now, which is Lucas Vazquez, think about who to put in this position.”

According to the report, Ancelotti does not believe that a signing is necessary. He sees Lucas as the new starter, with Eder Militao being sufficient cover for the remainder of the season.

There is also talk that Real Madrid will try to sign a centre-back in January, and if Militao is moved across to right-back, this would make a lot of sense. For now, it remains to be seen whether any signings are made by Los Blancos during the winter.