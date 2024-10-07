Barcelona to be without attacker for two months as hamstring injury is confirmed

Barcelona have had rotten luck with injuries in the last few months, and that has now continued with another brutal blow. After the likes of Marc Bernal and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, the latest to face a significant lay-off period is Ferran Torres.

Torres was forced off only a few minutes into Sunday’s victory at Alaves. Barcelona have now confirmed that he has suffered an injury to the biceps femoris of his hamstring, with MD stating that this will keep him out of action for the next two months.

MEDICAL NEWS | Tests conducted this morning have revealed that first team player Ferran Torres has a right hamstring injury. His return to training will be determined by his recovery. pic.twitter.com/YzZJfRpbhT — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 7, 2024

Torres has been a regular starter for Barcelona since Dani Olmo picked up a muscular injury of his own during last month’s victory against Girona. However, Hansi Flick will now be unable to call upon his services until December.

Losing Torres is a blow, although it is somewhat negated by the impending return of Olmo, who should be back in action for Barcelona after the international break. Ansu Fati and Pablo Torre are also players that could see an increase in their playing time because of this.