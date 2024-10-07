Barcelona star was dropped for Alaves clash as punishment – report

Recently, Hansi Flick commented on the outstanding commitment levels that have been shown by Barcelona defender Jules Kounde. The French international has been noted for never wanting to be rested, so it is no surprise that he has played almost every minute for the Catalans this season.

However, Kounde’s streak of starts came to a surprise end on Sunday as he was named on the bench for the trip to Alaves. According to Sport, this was not a case of him being rested, but rather, it was a punishment handed down by Flick.

Jules Koundé's substitution against Alavés was not a rotation, but a punishment. The Frenchman arrived late to the pre-match talk and Hansi Flick decided to change the starting XI. @tjuanmarti — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 6, 2024

Reportedly, Kounde was late to Barcelona’s pre-match meeting, and this angered Flick, who proceeded to drop him for Hector Fort.

This move clearly shows that Flick is not to be messed with, and professionalism is something that he values very highly. This is likely to be one of the reasons why he has had such a flying start to his tenure as Barcelona manager.