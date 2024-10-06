WATCH: Robert Lewandowski doubles up as Barcelona go 2-0 up over Alaves

The pressure was on Barcelona to keep their gap to Real Madrid after the reigning champions defeated Villarreal on Saturday. So far, the Catalans are answering the ball brilliantly, as they have now gone 2-0 up against Alaves.

It was Robert Lewandowski that opened the scoring in Vitoria, and 15 minutes after doing so, he has now added his and Barcelona’s second of the afternoon. Once again, it is a wonderful assist from Raphinha.

RAPHINHA TO LEWANDOWSKI FOR A SECOND TIME FOR BARCELONA IN JUST OVER 20 MINUTES! WHAT A SEASON THEY'RE HAVING 🔥 pic.twitter.com/33LGwMB3JT — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 6, 2024

It is a wonderful counter-attack goal from Barcelona, and Raphinha in particular. He drove forward brilliantly, and his weight of pass into Lewandowski was perfect – it’s now 11 goals for the season for the Polish striker, who has been back to his best in recent weeks.

Barcelona should be able to control proceedings from here, as he go for an eighth win in nine in La Liga. Hansi Flick will be delighted by what he has seen from his side so far.