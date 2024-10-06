WATCH: Robert Lewandowski continues fine form as Barcelona take early lead against Alaves

Real Madrid’s victory over Villarreal on Saturday has meant that Barcelona’s lead at the top of La Liga has been wiped out. Hansi Flick’s side have the chance to re-establish their three-point lead with a win at Alaves, and so far, they are on course to achieve that after scoring an early opening goal.

Robert Lewandowski scores twice in midweek against Young Boys, and he has now added his eighth La Liga goal of the season – 10 in all competitions.

Another Robert Lewandowski goal 🔥 The Polish forward gives Barcelona the lead at Mendizorrotza after seven minutes 🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/JMRQk2ROio — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) October 6, 2024

It’s a wonderful free-kick from Raphinha, and Lewandowski only needed to deftly flick the ball past Antonio Sivera in the Alaves goal.

Vitoria is a tricky place to come in La Liga, so Barcelona will be delighted to have opened the scoring inside the opening seven minutes. It should allow Hansi Flick’s side to settle, and they can now look to dictate proceedings. As things stand, a ninth win of the season is incoming.