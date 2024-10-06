WATCH: Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski completes 25-minute hat-trick against Alaves

Barcelona have been destructive in the opening half hour of their MD9 fixture against Alaves. After scoring inside the opening 10 minutes, they have not looked back since, and they are now 3-0 ahead.

All of the goals have come from one man: Robert Lewandowski. He opened the scoring after seven minutes, before adding his second 15 minutes later. He has now managed to bag a 25-minute hat-trick, firing under Antonio Sivera after being laid up by substitute Eric Garcia.

What an afternoon Lewandowski and Barcelona are having at Mendizorrotza. Alaves is often a tricky place to go in La Liga, but the Catalans are making it look very, very easy. And with the hat-trick, the 36-year-old has raced on to 12 goals for the season, with 10 of those coming in the league.

Barcelona should have this one wrapped up already. There’s no doubt that they are well on course to restore their three-point lead over Real Madrid at the top of the standings.