Robert Lewandowski stars as Barcelona restore three-point advantage with victory at Alaves

Barcelona have responded to Real Madrid’s victory against Villarreal on Saturday with a win of their own. The Catalans had the match won in the first match, eventually securing a 3-0 victory at Alaves.

Robert Lewandowski was the main man for Barcelona, as he netted a hat-trick. His first came in the opening seven minutes, as he flicked home Raphinha’s excellent delivery. That was his 10th of the season in all competitions, and 15 minutes later, it was 11 after he finished from close range after another excellent Raphinha assist.

Lewandowski completed a 25-minute hat-trick soon after, as he dragged the ball past Antonio Sivera after being played in by Eric Garcia. The goals took him four clear of Kylian Mbappe in the Pichichi Trophy race, after the Real Madrid man failed to find the back of the net against Villarreal.

Ferran Torres’ injury was the only blemish for Barcelona, who have now restored their three-point lead at the top of the La Liga table. That result also means that they will almost certainly remain at the summit for the first Clasico of the season, which takes place later this month.