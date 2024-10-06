Robert Lewandowski has made a bold prediction on Barcelona’s return to action after the October international break.

La Blaugrana signed off for the latest international window a dominant 3-0 win away at Alaves to stretch their lead at the top of the table to three points.

Lewandowski continued his own hot streak of form in the Basque Country, with a hat trick, to bring his goal tally up to ten league goals so far in 2024/25.

The veteran striker will now head away to join up with the Poland squad but he is confident the return to domestic action will see Barcelona step up a gear.

“I’ve never played so many games in a row with only two days rest in between. These rest days will be good for the team, not for those who go on national team duty, but for the team”, as per quotes from Mundo Deportivo.

“There are also several injured players who will return in the break.

“I’m confident after the break we will be even stronger than we are now.”

Lewandowski is in line to make his 155th appearance for Poland, as they host Portugal on October 12, before a second game in Warsaw, three days later against Croatia.

Barcelona then return to La Liga at home to Sevilla on October 20, before hosting his former side Bayern Munich in UEFA Champions League action, on October 23.