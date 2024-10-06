Real Madrid to accelerate contract renewal talks with Dani Carvajal in wake of ACL injury

Real Madrid have been left devastated by the news that Dani Carvajal will be out for the remainder of the season, after it was confirmed that he suffered a serious knee injury in Saturday’s victory over Villarreal.

As things stand, it means that Carvajal has played his final match as a Real Madrid player, given that his contract expires at the end of June. However, it has already been agreed upon that a renewal will be offered, and according to Relevo, talks are to be accelerated on the back of the veteran right’s back injury setback.

Real Madrid have wanted to renew Carvajal for some time, but as a show of affection, the process will be sped up. In the coming weeks, negotiations are set to take place, and it would be no surprise if it were to be finalised quickly.

Carvajal has been a phenomenal servant for Real Madrid, and it is only fair that this time at the club does not end prematurely. However, it is also clear that a successor needs to be signed, and one could arrive as early as January.