Real Madrid star tipped to replace Kylian Mbappe as France captain

Kylian Mbappe’s decision not to join up with France continues to cause controversy.

The Real Madrid striker spoke with Didier Deschamps in midweek prior to the squad announcement for two UEFA Nations League games.

Les Bleus face away games against Israel and Belgium in the coming days but Mbappe will not be involved.

Deschamps and Mbappe agreed a deal for the attacker to remain in Madrid for the 25-year-old to focus on returning to full fitness.

The France boss is rumoured to be annoyed at Mbappe starting Real Madrid’s 2-0 La Liga win over Villarreal as he was declared not ready for France duty.

However, the decision has been made, and Deschamps will be looking for a replacement captain, for the first time in over 12 months.

Mbappe’s clubmate Aurelien Tchouameni is one of the options, as per reports from L’Equipe, on the back of a strong start to the season, alongside centre back William Saliba.