Real Madrid set to advance Trent Alexander-Arnold pursuit in wake of Dani Carvajal blow

Real Madrid will be unable to call upon Dani Carvajal for the remainder of the 2024-25 season, after it was confirmed that the veteran defender is set to undergo surgery after suffering a triple rupture in his right knee. The crushing blow leaves Carlo Ancelotti with only Lucas Vazquez as the only natural right-back, although this could be addressed during the winter transfer window.

It’s been reported in recent months that Real Madrid are considering a move for Trent Alexander-Arnold, should he not sign a new contract at Liverpool. The 25-year-old sees his current deal expire at the end of this season, so he would become available for a pre-contract agreement in January.

According to Sport, Real Madrid already have Alexander-Arnold’s signing “half-tied”. If they can secure a pre-contract agreement in the early stages of January, it would open the door for a possible transfer to be brought forward to January, although this would depend on Liverpool’s demands.

There’s no doubt that Alexander-Arnold would be a blockbuster signing for Real Madrid. If they can manage to secure his services in January at a discounted price, it would be a excellent move in the circumstances.