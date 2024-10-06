Real Madrid intend to make signings in January with two positions being targeted

Brahim Diaz, who arrived in 2019 from Manchester City, is the last player that Real Madrid signed during a winter transfer window. Six years on, that barren streak looks certain to be ended.

According to Marca, plans are being put in place for Real Madrid to add to Carlo Ancelotti’s squad in January. The priority signing will be a left-sided central defender, as this is an area that Los Blancos have been lacking in since David Alaba ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament last December. Castello Lukeba, Jorrel Hato and Vitor Reis are two of the options that have been considered by the club’s sporting department.

Furthermore, a new right-back is also expected to be on the agenda, although a definitive decision will be made on this in the coming weeks. Dani Carvajal’s ACL injury means that Real Madrid only have Lucas Vazquez as a natural in the position, although Eder Militao can cover when required.

There’s no doubt that Real Madrid do need reinforcements, as their squad has been stretched thin in recent weeks. Carvajal’s absence will only make this worse, so club bosses will be desperate to get through to January without any more injuries, and also with Ancelotti’s side in a good position sportingly.