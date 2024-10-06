Real Madrid confirm fourth ACL injury in 14 months as Vinicius Junior blow also revealed

Dani Carvajal is set to miss the remainder of the season after he suffered a very serious injury in the latter stages of Real Madrid’s victory over Villarreal on Saturday. The man himself confirmed that it is his ACL that has been affected, and the club have now issued their own confirmation.

In an official statement, Real Madrid have confirmed that Carvajal “has been diagnosed with a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament, a rupture of the external collateral ligament and a rupture of the popliteal tendon in his right leg.”

Parte médico de Carvajal.#RealMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) October 6, 2024

Carvajal will undergo surgery in the coming days. Worryingly, he is not the only Real Madrid player to have ended the Villarreal match in pain, with Real Madrid also confirming that Vinicius Junior has suffered a blow to his cervical spine.

Parte médico de Vini Jr.#RealMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) October 6, 2024

Vinicius’ injury is unlikely to be a serious one, and it does come at a good time for Real Madrid with the upcoming international break. The ideal situation for them would be for him to miss out for Brazil, but be back in time to face Celta Vigo in two weeks.