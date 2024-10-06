Real Madrid and Barcelona keeping tabs on Brazilian starlet with €69m release clause

The Brazilian market is one that has been used increasingly over the last few years. Real Madrid and Barcelona are two clubs that are always keeping tabs on promising players coming through, and one of the latest prospects to have caught their eyes is Santos’ Joao Pedro Chermont.

As reported by CaughtOffside, Chermont is being followed by Real Madrid and Barcelona, as well as several Premier League clubs – this includes Arsenal, Chelsea and Everton.

18-year-old Chermont has become an important figure for Santos, although their financial woes mean that they are now increasingly open to selling him. He has a release clause of £58m (€69m), although the Brazilian side are prepared to accept less in the event of a sale.

Right-back is an area that Real Madrid need to address in the next 12 months, especially with Dani Carvajal having now torn his ACL. Chermont could be a long-term option, and this could be the same for Barcelona, who are also somewhat light in the position.