Official: Injured Vinicius Junior removed from Brazil squad for upcoming international break

MADRID, SPAIN - OCTOBER 05: Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the LaLiga match between Real Madrid CF and Villarreal CF at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on October 05, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Real Madrid’s 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Saturday was not a perfect event. Not only did Dani Carvajal suffer a season-ending knee injury, Vinicius Junior was also in the wars as he took a blow to his cervical spine.

Real Madrid have since confirmed the Brazilian’s injury, and it is enough for him to be ruled out of action for at least two weeks. Because of this, he has been forced to pull out of Brazil’s squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifying matches against Chile and Peru. This has been confirmed by the nation’s football association (CBF), as per MD.

Firstly, Real Madrid will hope that Vinicius’ injury does not keep him out for longer than two weeks, so that he can return in time for the trip to Celta Vigo. If that proves to be the case, club officials will be delighted, as it would mean that he and Kylian Mbappe would be able to rest up during the international break.

Image via Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images