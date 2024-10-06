Athletic Club Atletico Madrid

La Liga Round Up: Jesus Navas seals final Sevilla derby win as La Real hold Atletico Madrid

Sunday’s La Liga action featured three missed penalties, and one converted, as Girona edged out Athletic Club.

Jesus Navas sealed a final derby win as Sevilla beat Real Betis with Atletico Madrid held to a late draw at Real Sociedad.

Here’s how the action played out…

Girona 2-1 Athletic Club

Girona sealed their first league win in five games as spot kick madness reigned in Catalonia.

The fun got started on the half hour mark at the Estadi Montilivi as Alex Berenguer was denied from the penalty spot.

However, the Athletic Club winger made up for his miss just before the break, as he instantly equalised Yaser Asprilla’s brilliant opener.

But, the second half saw absolutely crazy penalty antics, as the visitors swapped takers.

Inaki Williams was kept out, but a retake was ordered, and Ander Herrera then stepped forward only for Paulo Gazzaniga to save again!

Gazzaniga kept Girona in the game late on, before one final twist, as Aitor Paredes was sent off, and substitute Cristhian Stuani showed everyone how its done, as he smashed home from 12 yards.

Sevilla 1-0 

Things were a little calmer in Andalucia despite the emotion of Navas’ final derby showdown.

The veteran defender is expected to retire at the end of 2024 and he was hailed at full time by the home fans – and a few of the away supporters.

Dodi Lukebakio made the derby difference in the second half, with a calmly taken penalty, before defender  Tanguy Nianzou was sent off in added time.

Real Sociedad 1-1 Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid were denied a win on the road in San Sebastian as La Real rescued a late draw.

It was a perfect start for the hosts, as Julian Alvarez slotted home inside the first minute at the Estadio Anoeta.

The hosts were unlucky not to find a response before the break and Los Rojiblancos looked to dig in for victory late on.

However, the home side deserve real credit for keeping the fight going and Luka Sucic curled home a deserved leveller.

