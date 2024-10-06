La Liga request Atletico Madrid fan group to be dissolved

epa08242377 Atletico Madrid fans celebrate after the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Villarreal CF at Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, 23 February 2020. EPA-EFE/MARISCAL

Atletico Madrid could be in line for more action against the club following fan disorder in their derby clash with Real Madrid on September 29.

Los Rojiblancos secured a 1-1 home derby draw in dramatic surroundings as Angel Correa netted in the 95th minute to cap a wild night in the Spanish capital.

However, the result was just one story from the chaos, with the game stopped in the second half as Los Blancos star Thibaut Courtois was targeted with missiles from the ultras section.

The club have acted swiftly to identify trouble makers among their fans with two members handed lifetime bans.

The focus has been on fan group Frente Atletico, with the club rumoured to be limited in their ability to ban hundreds of fans, without a significant body of evidence against them.

As per the latest update from Relevo, La Liga are now taking matters into their own hands, with a request submitted to the Comisión contra la Violencia (Spanish state department against violence) to ban the group.

La Liga have submitted a dossier citing 142 incidents involving the controversial group from 2015 to 2023 including examples of violence and racism.

That could also stretch to the full dissolution of the group and the closure of premises in Madrid where they meet ahead of games.