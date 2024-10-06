L’Equipe: Kylian Mbappe is ruining his image with France national team

The fall out over Kylian Mbappe’s decision not to report for France duty has continued to make waves.

The Les Bleus captain returned to the starting line up for Real Madrid’s 2-0 La Liga weekend win over Villarreal.

However, that call is rumoured to have annoyed Didier Deschamps, who opted against calling him up for next week’s UEFA Nations League games.

Deschamps confirmed he spoke with Mbappe, and the pair agreed on a deal for him to remain in Madrid, as part of his recovery from a hamstring issue.

Mbappe was not directly injured but the indication was he needed rest and Deschamps agreed.

Former France international Patrice Evra has slammed Mbappe’s conduct over the issue by claiming Deschamps is treating Real Madrid differently to his handling of Paris Saint-Germain.

Alongside Evra’s comments, French outlet L’Equipe have weighed in on the row, by claiming Mbappe is ‘damaging his image and putting the coach in a difficult position’.

Mbappe will not make a late move to link up with Deschamps’ squad who face Israel in Budapest on October 10.