Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham avoids La Liga ban after Yeremy Pino row over Dani Carvajal injury

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham will not face a La Liga investigation after tangling with Villarreal forward Yeremy Pino .

The pair argued in the aftermath of Dani Carvajal’s horror injury in Los Blancos 2-0 home win over the Yellow Submarine.

Carvajal collided with Pino and immediately collapsed to the ground in agony and was later stretched off after the final whistle.

The fall out from the incident has continued with confirmation of a season-ending triple knee ligament tear for the 32-year-old.

Pino was left visibly upset by the incident, but he was also caught in a bust up with Bellingham, as Carvajal was treated.

Bellingham appeared to take issue with the Spain international over the incident as Pino vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

Despite initial reports that Bellingham could face a probe and a possible ban, reports from Mundo Deportivo have confirmed no further will be taken, based on the referee’s match report.

