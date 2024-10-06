“It will depend on…” – Fabrizio Romano provides update on Erling Haaland links with Barcelona

Next summer, it is expected that Barcelona will aim to sign a new striker. Robert Lewandowski will be 37 next August, and although he is expected to continue for at least one more season, there is no obvious successor for him (unless Vitor Roque is suddenly deemed good enough). As a result, one will need to be signed.

Several younger options have been linked to Barcelona in recent weeks, with the highest profile being Erling Haaland, who would also be the most expensive. Fabrizio Romano has spoken to CaughtOffside on the recent speculation surrounding the prolific Norwegian marksman.

“Erling Haaland – Barcelona have been linked with Manchester City’s star player in the Spanish press, but my honest feeling is that predicting what Barca will do now for summer 2025 would be completely made up stuff.

“It will depend on Financial Fair Play and on how this season goes. It’s still early October. At the club, they’re absolutely not working on this kind of big deals for summer 2025 now. Haaland is only focused on Man City, there’s nothing concrete ongoing at all – I can guarantee that.”

Returning to La Liga’s 1:1 rule, which could come sooner rather than later, would be a step towards Barcelona being able to afford Haaland. He would obviously be a dream signing, but for now, there is no realistic chance of it happening – a clearer picture can be formed in 2025.