Interesting option emerges as Real Madrid scramble for cover after Dani Carvajal injury

Real Madrid have been left reeling after it was confirmed that Dani Carvajal suffered a serious ACL injury during Saturday’s victory over Villarreal. It’s expected that the veteran right-back will miss the remainder of the season, as he becomes the fourth Los Blancos player in 14 months to rupture their anterior cruciate ligament.

Carvajal’s absence means that Lucas Vazquez will step up to being Real Madrid’s starting right-back, at least until the winter transfer window. A signing at that stage cannot be ruled out, although the club’s sporting department are unlikely to make any moves unless it is deemed absolutely necessary.

As per Relevo, an interesting in-house solution is for Eder Militao to move across to the right side of defence. The 26-year-old has experience of playing as a right-back for Brazil, so it is an option for Carlo Ancelotti in cases where Lucas’ minutes have to be managed.

Militao moving to right-back would mean that Aurelien Tchouameni is utilised in defence more often – at least until David Alaba returns from his own ACL injury. For now at least, Real Madrid have an idea of covering Carvajal, although they may opt to do it properly in the transfer market in January.