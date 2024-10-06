Injury problems continue for Barcelona as attacker forced off early on against Alaves

Barcelona are starting to get back most of their first team squad after a wave of injuries, but there is still no end in sight to the physical problems that Hansi Flick’s side have been suffering. The latest player to be struck down is Ferran Torres.

5' Ferran Torres is injured. Eric García is warming up. — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 6, 2024

Torres kept his place in the Barcelona side for Sunday’s trip to Alaves, but he could only manage five minutes before having to be replaced. MD say that it is a thigh injury that the attacker has suffered.

It’s unclear at this stage how serious the injury is, although it does come at a slightly more favourable time with the international break coming up. For now, Torres is added to Marc Bernal, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Ronald Araujo Andreas Christensen, Fermin Lopez, Dani Olmo and Gavi in being out injured.

Torres’ injury is not a massive blow for Barcelona, although it is an annoyance because he is a useful squad player.