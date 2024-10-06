Real Madrid

“I would have preferred it to happen to me” – Dani Carvajal teammate opens up after ACL injury confirmed

In the early hours of Sunday morning, Dani Carvajal confirmed that he is set to miss the remainder of the season after he suffered an ACL injury in Real Madrid’s 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Saturday.

Carvajal has already receive many, many messages of support, and one of those has come from Joselu Mato, whom he considers to be one of his closest friends in football. The pair were teammates at Real Madrid last season, and they would have been in the Spain squad together during the upcoming international break.

Joselu made his feelings clear in an emotional post on X.

“I write through tears and with the feeling that I would have preferred it to happen to me. Now we have a path ahead of us that I know you will follow admirably, like everything you do. I love you brother, always with you.”

Carvajal’s season-ending absence is a crushing blow for Real Madrid, as it also is for Spain who have now lost two of their most influential players – Rodri Hernandez being the other one – in a matter of weeks.

Posted by

Tags Dani Carvajal Joselu Mato Real Madrid Spain

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News