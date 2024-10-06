Hansi Flick: Barcelona have the ‘Bayern Munich Robert Lewandowski’

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick believes he is now seeing the best version of Robert Lewandowski again.

The Catalan giants head into the October international break three points clear at the top of La Liga.

Lewandowski netted a superb hat trick to secure a 3-0 weekend win over Alaves and bring his goal tally to ten in league action so far in 2024/25.

The veteran striker issued a rallying call at full time as he wants the team to maintain their momentum when club action returns later this month.

Flick was asked about his view on Lewandowski after victory in the Basque Country, and he admitted his form is reminiscent of their time to together at Bayern Munich.

“Everyone supported him and looked for his passes. He’s the same player I remember from Bayern Munich, the only one I know, in the penalty area he’s the best”, as per quotes from Mundo Deportivo.

“He’s always ready to score.”

Lewandowski’s incredible start to the season puts him on track to break the 20-league goal mark again in the coming months after registering 19 last season.

The Poland international was frustrated to see his incredible level of consistency drop as he netted under 20 goals in league action for the first time since 2014/15.