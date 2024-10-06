Clement Lenglet set for first Atletico Madrid start as Diego Simeone mulls change of formation

Atletico Madrid will aim to bounce back from their midweek thrashing at Benfica when they take on Real Sociedad on Sunday evening in the final La Liga fixture before the international break. Unsurprisingly, head coach Diego Simeone is planning significant changes at Reale Arena.

According to Marca, one of the most significant will see Clement Lenglet handed his first start. The French defender has yet to play a single minute since arriving on loan from Barcelona, but it appears that he will get his chance. Javi Galan is also set to come in from the off, having assisted Angel Correa’s last equaliser against Real Madrid last weekend.

Pablo Barrios is set for an instant recall to the line-up after recovering from injury, and he will partner Conor Gallagher. However, there is uncertainty about whether or not Koke Resurreccion also plays in midfield.

Simeone could opt for a 5-3-2 with his captain, or Alexander Sorloth could return to the line-up. If that happens, Atletico Madrid would play three in attack – Antoine Griezmann, Julian Alvarez and Sorloth.