Barcelona star pulls out of Spain squad for upcoming internationals, La Liga duo brought in as replacements

It has been a weekend of high-profile injuries in La Liga. Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior were affected on Saturday, and less than 24 hours later, Barcelona also saw Ferran Torres forced off in the early stages of their victory at Alaves.

Torres has appeared to suffer a thigh injury, and it is serious enough that he will be out of action for at least two weeks. As a result, he has been forced to pull out of Spain’s squad for their upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures against Denmark and Serbia.

Torres was named in Luis de la Fuente’s squad on Friday, but he now cannot play. His replacement have already been sorted, and in fact, two players have been called up in his stead: Girona’s Bryan Gil and Osasuna winger Bryan Zaragoza.

The latter had been tipped for a call-up before the original squad for announced, and now he and Gil will have the chance to make their mark for Spain over the next 7-10 days.