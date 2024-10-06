Barcelona consider signing Bundesliga star that would be available on free transfer in 2025

The free agent market is one that Barcelona have become particularly attentive too in the last few years, ever since their financial situation became dire. The likes of Andreas Christensen and Inigo Martinez have arrived using this method, and in 2025, there are several high-profile players whose contracts are set to expire.

One of those is Leroy Sane, who has fallen down the pecking order at Bayern Munich in the last 12 months. Sport say that he is expected to snub any contract offers that come his way from the Bundesliga giants, which would open the door for him to become a free agent.

According to the report, Barcelona are attentive to Sane’s situation. Hansi Flick is well aware of the 28-year-old, whom he coached for one season in Bavaria.

As a low cost option, Sane would be an excellent addition to the Barcelona squad. He can play on both wings, although it’s likely that he would be utilised more from the left, given that Lamine Yamal is the undisputed holder of the right wing position.