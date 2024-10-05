Wojciech Szczesny surprises Barcelona during first few training sessions

On Wednesday, Barcelona confirmed the signing of Wojciech Szczesny. The Polish goalkeeper, who has signed a deal until the end of the season, replaces club captain Marc-Andre Ter Stegen in Hansi Flick’s squad, and he has already been involved in multiple training sessions since his arrival.

Having not played or trained seriously since the summer, Szczesny is behind everyone else at Barcelona, and he is required to get up to speed before he can be considered for selection. However, that date will be sooner rather than later.

According to MD, Barcelona officials have been pleasantly surprised by Szczesny’s physical state. They see it clear that he has looked after himself since retiring during the summer, and all being well, he should be available for selection in the very near future – this could even be the case against Sevilla, the Catalans’ first match after the international break.

Szczęsny has taken great care of himself during his ‘retirement’ and it is not ruled out that he will be able to play very soon. @ffpolo — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 4, 2024

Flick will have a decision on his hands when Szczesny is up to speed. Inaki Pena has done okay since taking the gloves from Ter Stegen, although he will have a tough job on his hands to remain as Barcelona no.1 for the remainder of the season.