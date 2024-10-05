Wojciech Szczesny available to face Alaves as Barcelona secure La Liga registration

Earlier this week, Barcelona secured the services of Wojciech Szczesny. The former Arsenal and Juventus goalkeeper has been signed to replace the stricken Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, who will play no further part in this season.

In order to be able to sign Szczesny, Barcelona had to receive approval for La Liga for Article 77 to be triggered – this allows 80% of an injured player’s (four-month absence or longer) salary to be freed up. The request was approved, and on the back of this, the 34-year-old has officially been registered as a first team player.

Official: Szczęsny has been registered in La Liga. pic.twitter.com/9WTI5PeYC0 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 5, 2024

It means that Szczesny can be included in Barcelona’s squad to face Alaves on Sunday afternoon. Hansi Flick will appreciate having the veteran ‘keeper at his disposal right away, although it is most likely that he would only be on the substitute’s bench in Vitoria – for now at least, Inaki Pena appears set to continue as the number one choice.