(WATCH) Fede Valverde fires Real Madrid ahead against Villarreal

Real Madrid head in at half time with a 1-0 La Liga lead over Villarreal .

Los Blancos hosted the Yellow Submarine in their final game before the international break in a clash between second and third on the table.

Despite boasting a starting line up featuring the returning Kylian Mbappe , it was a slightly unusual option, who provided the breakthrough.

Fede Valverde has developed a reputation for shooting on sight from distance, and the Uruguayan set his sets from a quick short corner, as his effort took a slight deflection and flew in.

 

 

Real Madrid have won all four of their home league games so far this season and Valverde’s bullet has given the hosts a major advantage at the interval.

However, Villarreal are unbeaten away from home in 2024/25, but secret late goal weapon Ayoze Perez is absent in Madrid due to a muscle injury for the Spanish international.

