(WATCH) Fede Valverde fires Real Madrid ahead against Villarreal

Real Madrid head in at half time with a 1-0 La Liga lead over Villarreal .

Los Blancos hosted the Yellow Submarine in their final game before the international break in a clash between second and third on the table.

Despite boasting a starting line up featuring the returning Kylian Mbappe , it was a slightly unusual option, who provided the breakthrough.

Fede Valverde has developed a reputation for shooting on sight from distance, and the Uruguayan set his sets from a quick short corner, as his effort took a slight deflection and flew in.

You can't stand off and let Fede Valverde shoot from distance! 💥 With the help of a deflection, the Uruguayan's strike has Real Madrid in front ⚪ pic.twitter.com/l6aQDc9IPp — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) October 5, 2024

FEDE VALVERDE WITH A STUNNING STRIKE FROM OUTSIDE THE BOX 💥 pic.twitter.com/RGEosbK9X6 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 5, 2024

BEST CM IN THE WORLD FEDE VALVERDEpic.twitter.com/zxWY0sUC4d — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) October 5, 2024

Real Madrid have won all four of their home league games so far this season and Valverde’s bullet has given the hosts a major advantage at the interval.

However, Villarreal are unbeaten away from home in 2024/25, but secret late goal weapon Ayoze Perez is absent in Madrid due to a muscle injury for the Spanish international.

Images via Getty Images / One Football