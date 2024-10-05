MADRID, SPAIN - OCTOBER 05: Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the LaLiga match between Real Madrid CF and Villarreal CF at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on October 05, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Real Madrid cruise into the October international break on the back of a 2-0 La Liga home win over Villarreal.

Victory over the Yellow Submarine means Carlo Ancelotti’s team move level on points with Barcelona who face Alaves tomorrow.

A win in the capital puts the pressure back on La Blaugrana as Fede Valverde’s early goal got the ball rolling for the hosts.

Villarreal threatened either side of the break, but failed to really test the home defence, before the contest was decided by a moment of magic from Vinicius Junior.

The Brazilian was found in a pocket of space on the edge of the Villarreal box, and despite the difficulty of the effort, he lashed an unstoppable effort beyond Diego Conde.

Absolute magic from Vini Jr! 😱😱 An incredible hit to double Real Madrid's advantage 🙌 pic.twitter.com/e707oCRC9A — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) October 5, 2024

¡¡QUÉ GOLAZAZO DE VINICIUS JÚNIOR!! ¡¡EL BRASILEÑO MARCÓ EL GOL DE LA TRANQUILIDAD!! ¡¡FANTÁSTICO DISPARO DEL BRASILEÑO!! ¡¡REAL MADRID 2-0 VILLARREAL!!pic.twitter.com/2yY6rj3Nhq — Football Report (@FootballReprt) October 5, 2024

Vinicius Jr and the majority of Ancelotti’s squad will now head away on international duty, with their La Liga unbeaten run intact, ahead of a trip to Celta Vigo on their October 19 return to action.

