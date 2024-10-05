Sergio Ramos emerges as candidate to join Serie A giants

It has been three months since Sergio Ramos left Sevilla upon the expiry of his contract. In this period, he has been strongly linked to a number of clubs, including those in Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Brazil. However, for the time being at least, he remains as a free agent.

Staying in Europe seemed almost impossible for Ramos, but now it cannot be ruled out. Earlier this week, Juventus defender Gleison Bremer suffered a season-ending injury, and the Serie A giants are on the lookout for a replacement. According to Tuttosport (via ED), Ramos is one of the players being considered.

Ramos showed last season that he is still more than capable of playing at the highest level, as he was one of Sevilla’s standout performers. Juventus will be aware of this, and in terms of available options to replace Bremer, there will not be many better out there that can be signed on a short-term basis.