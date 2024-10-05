Real Madrid slayer emerges as leading striker candidate for Barcelona

Barcelona are expected to look for a new striker from 2025 onwards. Robert Lewandowski is coming towards the end of his career, and considering that he is 36, he can no longer be relied upon to be the club’s undisputed starting striker over the course of a season. However, he’s likely to stay that way for the current campaign because of the lack of options in attack.

Signing a striker is important for Barcelona, as Lewandowski is currently the only natural number nine in Hansi Flick’s squad. The likes of Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko have been considered in recent weeks, although a new name has now emerged as a leading target.

Breaking: Barcelona are very attentive to Jonathan David, whose contract expires next summer. @sport pic.twitter.com/cfWTJvNyl7 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 1, 2024

According to Sport, Barcelona are very attentive to Jonathan David’s situation at Lille. The 24-year-old, who scored the winning goal against Real Madrid on Wednesday, is out of contract at the end of the season, so he could arrive in Catalonia as a free agent.

If he were to arrive on a free, David would be a top signing for Barcelona. His goal record in recent seasons has been excellent, and he is more than capable of pushing Lewandowski for the starting spot next season. It would be a low-risk signing, to say the least.