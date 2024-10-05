Real Madrid offer unusual solution to Santiago Bernabeu soundproofing problems

Recently, Real Madrid announced that they have been forced to postpone all concerts that were due to take place at the Santiago Bernabeu up until March 2025. The reason for this is that the club was found to have committed violations in relation to the stadium’s soundproofing.

Several residents complaints of the soundproofing problem during some of the concerts that have taken place in 2024. It means that Real Madrid have had one of their revenue streams cut off for the time being, although they are trying to find a quick solution.

While work is done on the Bernabeu, Ramón Álvarez de Mon (via MD) has reported that Real Madrid have contacted some of the residents that filed complaints – curiously, they have offered to soundproof the buildings in which they live.

However, the report states that at least two of the neighbourhood associations that have received Real Madrid’s offer have responded with a resounding no. As such, it appears likely that the embargo of holding concerts at the Bernabeu will not be short-lived.