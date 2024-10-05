Real Madrid finalise contract agreement with teenage sensation, deal includes €50m release clause

During pre-season, Joan Martinez made waves at Real Madrid. At the age of 16, he was included in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad for the tour of the United States, and he even made appearances against AC Milan and Barcelona.

With no centre-back signed by Real Madrid amid the departures of Nacho Fernandez and Rafa Marin, Martinez was expected to play a role in the first team this season. However, his hopes were dashed in the week before the start of the new season, after he suffered an ACL injury in training.

Nevertheless, Martinez continues to be backed by Real Madrid, and according to Marca, an agreement over a new contract for the teenage defender has now been finalised. The deal would run until 2026, although it can be extended once he turns 18 in August.

Martinez would also have a €50m release clause, as well as an elevated squad status. Real Madrid have a lot of trust in him, and they expect him to continue at a high level once he has recovered from the ACL tear.