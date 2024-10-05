Former Manchester United and France star Patrice Evra believes Les Bleus are playing politics over their decision not to call up Kylian Mbappe .

Didier Deschamps confirmed his squad in midweek ahead of two incoming UEFA Nations League games against Israel and Belgium.

He opted against calling up his captain, after a conversation with Mbappe about his fitness, and the verdict was to omit him from the panel.

Deschamps reiterated his view of Mbappe being committed to his leadership role in the team, but a recent injury issue meant a risk was unnecessary.

However, the situation has taken on a new angle this weekend, with Mbappe fit to start at home to Villarreal in La Liga action.

Evra was asked the situation and he believes there has been a major change approach since Mbappe’s departure from Paris Saint-Germain to Real Madrid .

“If you call him up and he gets injured, you damage your relationship with [Florentino] Perez,” Evera said on Jeremy Rothen’s s’enflamme podcast.

“Real Madrid aren’t PSG. You can’t afford to take that kind of risk. But honestly, you’re the ones who’ve built up this legend around Mbappe.

“With all due respect to him, he’s not on Benzema’s level. He doesn’t even reach Benzema’s ankle right now.”

Mbappe and Benzema played together at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, following the latter’s return from international exile, but he retired immediately after the tournament.

Evra’s remarks refer to Benzema’s wider career, and his tally of five Champions League crowns, compared to Mbappe’s current rate of zero.