Nico Williams tight-lipped on possible Athletic Club departure in 2025

During the summer, Nico Williams was one of the most talked about players in the world. Off the back on a fantastic Euro 2024 with Spain, the 21-year-old was also strongly linked with moves to Barcelona and the Premier League. However, he eventually ended up staying put at Athletic Club.

Already, the rumours involving Williams have started for 2025. He spoke on Diario AS on his situation, admitting that he is currently only thinking about this season with Athletic.

“I’m happy in Bilbao, I’ve decided to stay here. It’s incredible to see the one that was formed with the Europa League match against AZ.”

On this season, Williams is already dreaming about winning another trophy – specifically, he has his eyes on the Europa League. San Mames will be hosting the final of the competition at the end of the season.

“It would be very top to be able to get a Europa League. On top of that, the final is at home. I can’t even imagine how Bilbao would get if we won that European title, because we would make Athletic Club even more known in the world. That is a very good tool and we are doing the necessary merits to take the trophy.”

Williams also spoke on his nomination for the 2024 Ballon d’Or, the first (and probably not the last) of his career.

“I never imagined that I could be nominated. Seeing myself on the list is the greatest success I have achieved in my career, I am super proud and happy of the nomination. It means that my season has been very good. I try to continue growing as a player, try to do great things in football, which is the ambition I have. Happy to be on that list, that alone is a great triumph for me.”