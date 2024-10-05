Barcelona

Ligue 1 star added to goalkeeping shortlist at Barcelona

In the last couple of weeks, Barcelona were forced to move quickly for a new goalkeeper, as a result of the season-ending injury suffered by club captain Marc-Andre Ter Stegen. Wojciech Szczesny has since signed on until the end of the season, at which point the club’s sporting department will re-address the position.

As per Sport, Barcelona are of the understanding that a new ‘keeper needs to be signed next summer. They will have Ter Stegen and Inaki Pena still on the books, but the former has been in decline in the last 12 months, and this could rapidly increase depending on how he comes back from the long-term injury.

According to the report, OGC Nice’s Marcin Bulka is one of the options being considered by Barcelona. The 25-year-old is a former international colleague of Szczesny at the Polish national team.

Barcelona are well aware of Bulka, as he was previously on trial at La Masia before he joined Chelsea in 2016. Nine years on from that moment, he could have a chance to return to Catalonia.

