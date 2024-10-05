Saturday’s La Liga action featured goals and controversy as Iago Aspas was sent off in Celta Vigo’s win at Las Palmas and Rayo Vallecano pinched a late victory at Real Valladolid .

Here’s how Saturday’s first four games played out…

Espanyol 2-1 Mallorca

Espanyol bounced back to winning ways on home soil as they ended Mallorca’s own winning streak in Catalonia.

The hosts had the best of the contest as Marash Kumbulla headed them in front before the break and Jofre doubled their advantage after the restart.

Lo soñé así: primer gol con estos colores ante nuestro público. Una emoción que llevaré conmigo para siempre. 🤩

Tres puntos más, ¡vamos Pericos! 💪⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/W4RHhzSySg — Marash Kumbulla (@KumbullaMarash) October 5, 2024

Mallorca were stung into life late on, as Antonio Raillo deflected home, but despite a flurry of chances they were unable to conjure up an equalizer.

Getafe 1-1 Osasuna

Osasuna extended their unbeaten La Liga run to four games as Ante Budimir fired home an equaliser at Getafe.

The hosts lead via Bertug Yildirim’s clever header, and had looked to dig in for a trademark win, but Osasuna showed grit of their own, as Budimir netted his fourth league goal of the campaign.

Las Palmas 0-1 Celta Vigo

Celta Vigo head back to the mainland with three points despite ending their game at rock bottom Las Palmas with nine players.

After a busy start at both ends in Las Palmas, Borja Iglesias kept his cool inside the box, to steer the visitors in front.

Cuarto gol de Borja Iglesias en Liga esta temporada. El gallego, cedido sin opción de compra por el #RealBetis, vuelve a ver portería tres partidos después.👇🏻 https://t.co/aXUxtYZxs5 — Alejandro Fernández (@alexferj_) October 5, 2024

However, goals became a side story late on, as referee Adrian Cordero Vega took centre stage.

The official showed a second yellow card firstly to Ilaix Moriba, and shortly after to Celta captain Aspas, with the referee annoyed by their dissent.

Esto de Iago Aspas es la imagen de la jornada Lo expulsan tras dos amarillas por protestar (?) y pide a sus compañeros que se vayan del campo Y, sinceramente, lo hace con motivos de sobra 📹@MovistarFutbol pic.twitter.com/JxK4qJFxJB — David Tirado (@Davidtirado__) October 5, 2024

Without two players, the visitors produced a battling display, as Las Palmas remain the only team yet to win a La Liga game this season.

Real Valladolid 1-2 Rayo Vallecano

Rayo Vallecano are now unbeaten in five successive league games as they grabbed three points in Valladolid.

Defeat means Real Valladolid are without a win since the opening weekend of the campaign as a late double from Jorge De Frutos sealed victory on the road for Rayo.

⚡️¡FINAAAAAL EN EL JOSÉ ZORRILLA! ⚡️

➕3⃣!!! Remontada con goles de @Jorge_deFrutosS ⚽️⚽️ 👏¡Gracias por el incansable apoyo a todos los rayistas desplazados a Valladolid y buen regreso a casa! #RealValladolidRayo #VamosRayo pic.twitter.com/8mPoO5sUaQ — Rayo Vallecano (@RayoVallecano) October 5, 2024

