La Liga Round Up: Aspas sees red at Las Palmas as Rayo edge out Valladolid

Saturday’s La Liga action featured goals and controversy as Iago Aspas was sent off in Celta Vigo’s win at Las Palmas and Rayo Vallecano pinched a late victory at Real Valladolid .

Here’s how Saturday’s first four games played out…

Espanyol 2-1 Mallorca

Espanyol bounced back to winning ways on home soil as they ended Mallorca’s own winning streak in Catalonia.

The hosts had the best of the contest as Marash Kumbulla headed them in front before the break and Jofre doubled their advantage after the restart.

Mallorca were stung into life late on, as Antonio Raillo deflected home, but despite a flurry of chances they were unable to conjure up an equalizer.

Getafe 1-1 Osasuna

Osasuna extended their unbeaten La Liga run to four games as Ante Budimir fired home an equaliser at Getafe.

The hosts lead via Bertug Yildirim’s clever header, and had looked to dig in for a trademark win, but Osasuna showed grit of their own, as Budimir netted his fourth league goal of the campaign.

Las Palmas 0-1 Celta Vigo

Celta Vigo head back to the mainland with three points despite ending their game at rock bottom Las Palmas with nine players.

After a busy start at both ends in Las Palmas, Borja Iglesias kept his cool inside the box, to steer the visitors in front.

However, goals became a side story late on, as referee Adrian Cordero Vega took centre stage.

The official showed a second yellow card firstly to Ilaix Moriba, and shortly after to Celta captain Aspas, with the referee annoyed by their dissent.

Without two players, the visitors produced a battling display, as Las Palmas remain the only team yet to win a La Liga game this season.

Real Valladolid 1-2 Rayo Vallecano

Rayo Vallecano are now unbeaten in five successive league games as they grabbed three points in Valladolid.

Defeat means Real Valladolid are without a win since the opening weekend of the campaign as a late double from Jorge De Frutos sealed victory on the road for Rayo.

