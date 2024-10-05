Real Madrid

Injured Dani Carvajal stretchered off in agony as Real Madrid fear worst

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal was stretchered off in agony at the end of their 2-0 win over Villarreal.

Los Blancos extended their unbeaten La Liga run with victory over the Yellow Submarine but post-game focus has centred on Carvajal.

The veteran full back dropped to the turf in added time after colliding with Yeremy Pino and concern was instant.

Footage from inside the stadium shows the moment of realisation for Carvajal with his pain clear and major concern over the extent of a knee injury.

Carvajal was comforted by teammate Lucas Vazquez as the Real Madrid medical staff rushed onto the pitch.

Early images show the full back in tears as he was carried from the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu turf on a stretcher and updates will arrive in the coming days.

He is certain to miss Spain duty next week but that could be the start of a long term absence for the 32-year-old.

