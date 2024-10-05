Ex-Real Madrid wonderkid makes bold decision to continue career in Malaysia

Jese Rodriguez is the perfect example of a journeyman footballer. The 31-year-old showed a lot of promise during his early years as a Real Madrid player, but since leaving for Paris Saint-Germain in 2016, he has been on the move very regularly.

In 2023 alone, Jese played for three clubs: Ankaragucu, Sampdoria and Coritiba. He left the latter in December, but since then, he had been unable to find a new club – he has now, and it is in a place where many would least expect.

It has been confirmed that Jese has signed for Johor Darul Ta’zim. A contract agreement has been reached, and the former Real Madrid wonderkid can now continue his career with the Malaysian giants.

Johor Darul Ta’zim have plenty of pedigree in Asian football, as they are regulars in the AFC Champions League. Jese will hope that he can put his stamp on the club, and his new teammates will certainly value his experience.