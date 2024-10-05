Diego Simeone dismisses suggestions of negative atmosphere at Atletico Madrid

It’s been a tough week for Atletico Madrid. They have been dealing with the fallout of the crowd trouble that took place during the Madrid derby, and on Wednesday, they were thumped 4-0 by Benfica in the Champions League.

🚨🇪🇸 Samu Omorodion responds to the following post: “A big shoutout to all the Atleti fans who, every time I tweeted in support of Samu and said it would be a historic mistake to sell him, told me he was useless and just a backup for Kike García.” His response: pic.twitter.com/NmqKh2G0jU — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) October 5, 2024

Confidence is expected to be low after that, but Diego Simeone sees his side well ahead of Sunday’s trip to Real Sociedad. He dismissed suggestions of a negative atmosphere at the club during his pre-match press conference, per Diario AS.

“No, I don’t think that. We are working accordingly with the team we want to have. Players have come at the end of the market, we are looking to find their place and we will generate that they adapt as soon as possible. I don’t see negativity, a game was lost, it was played badly, if you play badly there are options to lose. I hope to be able to play a great game against a great rival like Real Sociedad.”

It hasn’t been a bad start to the season for Atletico Madrid, although they will be desperate to defeat an out of form Real Sociedad side. If they can go that, things will look bright going into the international break.