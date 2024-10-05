Didier Deschamps shocked by Kylian Mbappe start against Villarreal

France boss Didier Deschamps is rumoured to be shocked by Kylian Mbappe’s start for Real Madrid tonight against Villarreal.

Mbappe returns to the Los Blancos starting line up after coming off the bench in the 1-0 UEFA Champions League defeat in Lille in midweek.

Deschamps confirmed he spoke with his captain prior to announcing his squad for the incoming UEFA Nations League games with Israel and Belgium.

Mbappe was not included as the pair agreed he was best served by remaining in Madrid to work back to full fitness following a recent hamstring issue.

However, as per reports from Diario AS, Deschamps is perplexed by his involvement with his club, as the understanding was the 25-year-old needed rest.

Deschamps will be keeping a close eye on his role against the Yellow Submarine, to assess if he is fit to play 90 minutes, and could request answers from Real Madrid if he does so ahead of the break.